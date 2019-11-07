NGS – Navajo Generating Station Closing Shop Nov. 14
November 07
15:18 2019
The Salt River Project’s George Hardeen talks about the imminent closing of the Navajo Generating Station, which happens Thursday, November 14. He and Kay Leum from Coconino Community College (CCC) also talk about Tuesday’s (Nov. 12) “Ed Talks” event which is called “A Look Back at the Navajo Generating Station.” It begins at 6:30 at the Page Campus of CCC.
