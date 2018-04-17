Interview with Mayor Bill Diak – Page Essential Air Service Update

Monday night the Page City Council held special public meeting to talk further about Essential Air Service proposals after rescinding the decision the council reached last Wednesday to recommend Boutique Air to US DOT as the city’s choice for the next EAS carrier. Mayor Bill Diak after the meeting sat down with Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor to chat about why the council needed more information before they felt comfortable making their final recommendations to USDOT and what the council finally decided upon further discussion.