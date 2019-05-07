News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Interview – UDWR AIS Interdiction Specialist Julie Sebattis

May 07
09:08 2019
Quagga MusselsUtah Division of Wildlife Resources Aquatic Invasive Species Interdiction Specialist Julie Sebattis and her Wildlife Specialist Assistant Shayla Korber join Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor to talk about the inspection and decontamination of boats and watercraft leaving Lake Powell to block the spread of quagga mussels to other Utah bodies of water. For more information the UDWR website or visit @UtahDWR on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

