Page High School’s Spring musical production cast members Cedric Knudson, Emily Kidman, Carly Omen drop by the studio to chat with Lake Powell Life News director Carol Batchelor about their upcoming performances of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Tickets are $8 Adults, $5 Students w ID

Showtimes at the PHS CAB Bldg –¬†Thursday-Saturday, April 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7 pm,

Matinee Sat April 20th at 2 pm.