Interview – Paul Ackerman/Cheri Brown from Powell Museum and Visitor’s Center

Page City Council during the May 23rd Council Meeting balked at additional grant funding the Powell Museum requested and turned around with a motion that will not only sign off on a decreased museum grant for the year but comes with a stipulation the museum has three to five years to permanently shut down the Visitor’s Center.

Museum Board Vice President Paul Ackerman and Museum Operations Manager Cheri Brown stopped by Lake Powell Life News to share their reaction with News Director Carol Batchelor and to ask residents of Page to speak up and lend support if they want to see the Powell Museum’s Visitor’s Center continue.

Send your feedback for Page City Council about this issue by visiting the City of Page website or by sending us email to news@kxaz.com which we will forward to the council on your behalf.