News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage

Interview – Paul Ackerman/Cheri Brown from Powell Museum and Visitor’s Center

Interview – Paul Ackerman/Cheri Brown from Powell Museum and Visitor’s Center
June 01
09:13 2018
Print This Article

Page City Council during the May 23rd Council Meeting balked at additional grant funding the Powell Museum requested and turned around with a motion that will not only sign off on a decreased museum grant for the year but comes with a stipulation the museum has three to five years to permanently shut down the Visitor’s Center.

Museum Board Vice President Paul Ackerman and Museum Operations Manager Cheri Brown stopped by Lake Powell Life News to share their reaction with News Director Carol Batchelor and to ask residents of Page to speak up and lend support if they want to see the Powell Museum’s Visitor’s Center continue.

Send your feedback for Page City Council about this issue by visiting the City of Page website or by sending us email to news@kxaz.com which we will forward to the council on your behalf.

News Director Carol Batchelor and Powell Museum Board VP Paul Ackerman

Powell Museum Operations Manager Cheri Brown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
arizonacity of pagepagepageazPodcastpowell museumvisitor's center

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Lake Powell Life News Poll

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.