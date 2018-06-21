News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Interview – Page Animal Control Officer Natalie Ferrando-Reed

June 21
09:13 2018
Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor sits down for a chat with Natalie Ferrando-Reed Page Animal Control Officer and also Director for the Page Animal Adoption Agency– topics include dog licensing, 4th of July, lost and found pets, shelter policies, updating chip information, how to find adoptable pets or pets that need a temporary foster home, dogs in public, barking as a public nuisance, animals in distress and what to do if you should you encounter animals locked in hot vehicles.

For emergency animal control matters contact the  Page Police Dept using the non emergency line and they will contact Animal Control.

Page Police Department Non-Emergency (928)645-2461

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

