Interview – Judy Franz 89 Forward Recap

Page Chamber Director Judy Franz chats with Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor, to recap and send out a big THANK YOU to EVERYONE who helped organize and participated in this year’s 89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future. Judy wishes to extend thanks to Kay Leum, Lexie Woodward from the City of Page, Jim Hunter from Coconino Community College, Mayor Bill Diak, Joe Lapekas, Kerrie Lane, Jessie Manygoats, Scott Swank, Regina Lane-Haycock and Joe Frazier from NGS, Jeremy Butts and Courtyard by Marriott, Lake Powell Resorts & Marina, Philadelphia Experiment Baking and The Blue Buddha and the many others who gave of their time and resources to make this year’s event so successful!