Interview- Gunfighter Canyon ISR Owner Nishan Campbell

November 08
09:17 2018
U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Captain Nishan Campbell, owner of Gunfighter Canyon Indoor Shooting Range along with GCISR General Manager Jeff Frichette join Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor in studio to talk about the various shooting experiences they offer at the facility, upcoming Gunfighter Canyon Shooting Range expansions and upcoming Pistol League, Carry and conceal classes, Lady’s Night and Veteran’s Day specials.

Follow Gunfighter Canyon Indoor Shooting Range online here and find the Gunfighter Canyon ISR on Facebook here.

 

 

 

