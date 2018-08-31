Interview – Finalizing the AZ Primary Results for Page

Unofficial results pending a final count for the Arizona Primary Election, in many cases counties are still working to finalize the numbers which is true here in Coconino County, the Elections team working hard to finish up the counting of ballots; 3500 countywide still to be counted which recorder Patty Hansen expects to have completed by next Tuesday, Sept. 4th. She joins Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor on the phone to talk about the county processing of the remaining ballots, after which Page City Clerk Kim Larson joins Carol in studio to help our listeners better understand the process of confirming the final results of Page City Council and Mayoral races.