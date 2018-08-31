News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Interview – Finalizing the AZ Primary Results for Page

Interview – Finalizing the AZ Primary Results for Page
August 31
13:08 2018
Print This Article

Unofficial results pending a final count for the Arizona Primary Election, in many cases counties are still working to finalize the numbers which is true here in Coconino County, the Elections team working hard to finish up the counting of ballots; 3500 countywide still to be counted which recorder Patty Hansen expects to have completed by next Tuesday, Sept. 4th. She joins Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor on the phone to talk about the county processing of the remaining ballots, after which Page City Clerk Kim Larson joins Carol in studio to help our listeners better understand the process of confirming the final results of Page City Council and Mayoral races.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.