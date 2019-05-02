News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Interview – Debbie Winlock, Claudia Akers – Page Public Library

May 02
11:14 2019
Claudia Akers and Debbie Winlock

Page Public Library Manager Debbie Winlock and Outreach Coordinator Claudia Akers join Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor to discuss the Page Public Library’s May Calendar of Events including the 2019 Summer Reading Program Kickoff BBQ Friday, May 24th from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. A special segment that includes a final word of goodbye from Claudia who is retiring from the library at the end of May and moving out of the community in June.

Lake Powell Life will certainly miss our good friend Claudia! We wish her the best!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

