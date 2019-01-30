News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Interview – Cathy Steffen, Circle of Page

January 30
10:21 2019
Circle of Page Manager Cathy Steffen chats with Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor about their food pantry, soup kitchen and the need for volunteers to help a couple times a week either in the kitchen or helping load and unload the big semi full of food donations from WalMart each week.

For more information on how you can help Circle of Page contact Cathy Steffen at (928) 660-0288 or at St David’s Episcopal Church Mondays or Wednesdays between 3 and 5pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

