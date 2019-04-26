News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Interview – Banner Health Page Hospital Lactation Counselor Shauna Keisling and Labor and Delivery Nurse Katherine John

April 26
11:36 2019
Banner Health Page Hospital Lactation Counselor Shauna Keisling and Labor and Delivery Nurse Katherine John join Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor in studio to talk about the importance of breastfeeding newborns and the many resources available to expecting parents at Banner Health Page Hospital including childbirth classes and breastfeeding support.

Sign up for childbirth classes at Banner Health Page Hospital, upcoming sessions June 5-26, Aug. 7-28, Oct. 2-23 and Dec. 4-18 – Wednesdays from 6-8pm.

For more information call (928) 645-2424.

 

 

 

 

 

 

