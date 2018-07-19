Interview – AIS Interdiction Specialist Julie Sebattis – State of Utah NRD, Wahweap
Aquatic Invasive Species Interdiction Specialist Julie Sebattis, from the State of Utah Dept. of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Resources at Wahweap Marina sat down with Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor to discuss Utah’s ongoing battle against the quaggamussel and the sometimes lengthy but imperative process of inspection and decontamination at the boat ramps as boaters are departing Lake Powell.