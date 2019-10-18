News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Coconino Community College HAPPENINGS!

Coconino Community College HAPPENINGS!
October 18
09:13 2019
Kay Leum

Kay Leum is the Executive Director of Extended Learning at Coconino Community College. This past week she talked to us on-air about numerous things going on at the Page campus of CCC.

