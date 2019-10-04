Allie Hansen Still Under Treatment, But Doing Fine
11-year old Page, Arizona resident Allie Hansen has been fighting leukemia for three years. She and her mother, Brittany, came into Lake Powell Communications to talk about Allie’s current condition and to talk about the Page High School football game on October 4 that will feature Allie and Allie’s Angels.
Featured Photo: 2017 Allie Hansen as an honorary captain with the Page football team
