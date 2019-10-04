News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Allie Hansen Still Under Treatment, But Doing Fine

Allie Hansen Still Under Treatment, But Doing Fine
October 04
08:36 2019
Print This Article

Allie Hansen today

11-year old Page, Arizona resident Allie Hansen has been fighting leukemia for three years. She and her mother, Brittany, came into Lake Powell Communications to talk about Allie’s current condition and to talk about the Page High School football game on October 4 that will feature Allie and Allie’s Angels.

 

 

Featured Photo: 2017 Allie Hansen as an honorary captain with the Page football team

Tags
allie hansenallie's angelsbanner page hospitalbrittany hansenleukemia

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 4 2019, 7:53 am MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 64°F

Wind: North at 0mph

Humidity: 40%

Dewpoint: 39.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.