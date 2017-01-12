1-12-17 Jordan Goodman, America’s Money Answers Man

Jordan E. Goodman is “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance. He is a regular guest on numerous radio and television call-in shows across the country, answering questions on personal financial topics. He appears frequently on The View, Fox News Network, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC and CBS evening news.

For 18 years, Jordan was on the editorial staff of Money magazine, where he served as Wall Street correspondent. While at Money, he reported and wrote on virtually every aspect of personal finance. In addition, he served as weekly financial analyst on NBC News at Sunrise for nine years and the daily business news commentator on Mutual Broadcasting System’s America in the Morning show for eight years.

He is the author / co-author of 13 best-selling books on personal finance including, The Ultimate Guide To Student Loans, Master Your Debt, Fast Profits in Hard Times, Everyone’s Money Book, Master Your Money Type, Barron’s Dictionary of Finance and Investment Terms and Barron’s Finance and Investment Handbook.