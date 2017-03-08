Pocketed Entrance Fees Earns NPS Employee Jail Time

If National Park Service officials suspected that park fees were down between early 2011 and March of last year at the Petrified Forest National Park, they now know the reason. One of their supervisors was pocketing a lot of entrance fees; $313,000 to be exact.

The US Attorney’s Office in Phoenix reportedly says 47-year old Sharon Baldwin was altering records in order to hide her theft. In US District Court this week she was sent to prison for a year.

Following that stint, she will be on probation for three years and she must also pay the money back.

Baldwin, who had been with the park service for twelve years, apparently gave a “full and complete” disclosure about the money. For the cooperation she received leniency in her sentence. There’s no report on what she did with the money.

Coincidentally, there are reports that Baldwin was front and center when it came to keeping the park’s 600-thousand annual visitors from taking any unauthorized souvenirs from the park, such as pieces of petrified wood. She was even quoted in a news story, saying, “Don’t take anything. Leave them where they belong so other people can see them.”

Baldwin reportedly pleaded guilty to theft of government money late last year.