Poaching is a Problem in Southern Utah

October 24
14:24 2019
POACHING, COW KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN UTAH
Four deer, elk, and antelopes have recently been poached in southern Utah.  Four cows, including two calves, have been shot and left to rot.
Division of Wildlife Resources officials report that earlier this month, two pronghorn antelope does were shot near Boulder Mountain in Garfield County   They were left to waste.
A week later, a bull elk was killed.  Only its antlers were taken.
Conservation officer Kody Jones observes, “We see the whole gamut.  From hunters who say, ‘Oh, man, I screwed up’ to intentional acts.”
If caught, poachers face restitution payments from $2,000 for a pronghorn to $30,000 for a bighorn sheep.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for whoever recently killed four cows in Garfield and Iron counties.  One was shot with a bow and arrow.
