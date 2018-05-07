News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Play Safe on Powell

May 07
13:08 2018
Families here in Page getting out on their boats for the season, going swimming, paddle boarding… water safety possibly the one topic we can’t talk about ENOUGH here in the Lake Powell region- the Page Public Library putting on a wonderful presentation in partnership with the Park Services Underwater Recovery Unit and Ted’s Marine Supply one week from Thursday, on May 17th a two hour event in honor of National Water Safety Awareness Month.

Friends of the Library Fundraiser: You can win a day rental of a PWC from All-in Boat Rentals. Tickets are available at the library and drawing will be held on May 17th at the ” Play Safe on Powell” Event. For more information, contact the library at 928-645-4270.

