Planetarium Proposed for St. George

Southern Utahns are turning their attention to the heavens.

On the heels of Kanab stargazers’ announcement that they are pursuing construction of an observatory, their St. George colleagues have revealed plans for a planetarium. Plans call for the planetarium to have two theaters and interactive exhibits. Students from the University of Utah School of Architecture are involved in the concept development and construction design of the facility.

The planetarium is a multi-million dollar project, but its backers are actively seeking donations of labor and time. While there are more than 3,000 planetariums in the United States, the closest one available to southern Utahns is at Snow College in Ephraim.