Plane That crashed in Utah Was Headed for Page

Four People Die as a Result of the Plane Crash

A fourth person has died following the weekend plane crash Saturday in West Jordan, Utah. The 1975 Piper PA-32 had just taken off, headed for Page, Arizona, when it went down in a neighborhood.

72-year old Mary Quintana passed away Monday morning. She was sitting on her porch when the crash occurred, setting her home on fire.

The pilot of the plane also lost his life. He was identified as 43-year old Lee Wyckoff. His 9-month old baby, Coral Wyckoff, also perished, as well as 36-year old Milda Shibonis of West Jordan.

Shibonis was a well-known attorney in the Salt Lake City area.

Fortunately, Shibonis’ 12-year old daughter, Veda Sheperd, was treated and released at a local hospital.

At last report, the pilot’s wife, 43-year old Lee Wyckoff, who was severely injured in the crash, was in critical condition. Also in critical condition was the pilot’s 2-year old son, Cody, who sustained serious injuries to his arms and legs.

The National Transportation Safety Board was on site soon after the Saturday afternoon crash, trying to determine the cause. The plane had just taken off from a nearby airport, where the pilot was reportedly having issues with the plane as it proceeded down the runway.

There’s been no word as to why the plane was headed for Page.