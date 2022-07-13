Plan for Lane Restrictions on SR 98 Near Kaibeto July 14th

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for daytime lane restrictions on State Route 98 near Square Butte as crews perform maintenance work on the roadway.

Square Butte is located in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation, about 12 miles east of Kaibeto.

The following restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14:

SR 98 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel at various locations between mileposts 339 – 349.

Flaggers and pilot cars will assist drivers through the work zones.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Drivers should be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and watch for maintenance personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.