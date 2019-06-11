Pipeline Progress

With the public comment period on the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline ending, the permit process now moves into the environmental study phase.

A draft environmental impact statement could be finished by this fall. A final statement will be issued in 2020, with a final record of decision ready by late 2020 or early 2021.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is conducting the process.

Those for and against the pipeline continue to bicker about the need for the project. While the current population of Washington County, Utah, is 171,000, it is projected to reach a half million by 2065.

Environmentalists criticize the county’s per capita water consumption as wildly excessive and claim reducing it would eliminate the need for additional water. They say that Washington County residents consume 325 gallons a day, compared to the southwestern United States average of 127 gallons.

The 140-mile, 70-inch diameter pipeline would deliver 77 million gallons of water a day to 13 communities in Kane and Washington counties.