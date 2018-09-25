Pipeline Funding Mechanism

The Utah state board charged with coming up with a mechanism to finance the Lake Powell Pipeline met in St. George last week. The Executive Water Finance Board considered higher sales taxes and tapping into transportation and education funds. Washington County who is the principal beneficiary of the project has the worst water-wasting location in the United States with a daily per capital consumption of 325 gallons.

The Pipeline proponents estimate its construction will cost between 1.3 and 1.8 billion dollars. Opponents peg the cost at closer to three billion. Washington County’s population is expected to top 500,000 over the next 50 years. Its current water source, the Virgin River, will barely meet half the projected needs. The Board’s recommendations will be submitted to Governor Gary Herbert in late October.