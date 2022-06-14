Pipeline Fire Updates – 6/14/22

As of last report, the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff has burned over 17,000 acres.

The resulting Haywire Fire, which has now merged with the previously named Double Fire, has burned 2,800 acres.

This brings the total acreage burned by these two fires up to just over 20,000 acres.

Highway 89 remains closed north of Flagstaff, with the southbound side closed at milepost 457 and the northbound side closed at milepost 423.

Monday afternoon, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the Pipeline and Haywire fires.

This declaration gives the county access to emergency funds from all available sources.

It also allows the county the ability to formally request assistance from the state of Arizona.