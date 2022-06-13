Pipeline Fire Burns North of Flagstaff

Another wildfire was ignited in Flagstaff this weekend.

The Pipeline Fire is located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and was first reported yesterday, June 12th by a fire lookout.

As of last report, the fire has burned 4500 acres.

Due to the fire, US 89 is closed north of Flagstaff; the southbound side is closed at milepost 430 and the northbound side is closed at milepost 427.

There is no estimated time to reopen the road at this time.

Reports indicate that an arrest has been made in connection with the start of the fire, possibly started by campfire. U.S. Forest Service arrested 57-year-old Matthew Riser. The investigation is still ongoing.

A press release from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning reported a “GO” evacuation notification for the neighborhood along Highway 89 North in the area of Sacred Mountain Trading Post on both sides of the highway.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is also placing the areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post to Antelope Hills and Sinagua Trading Post into a “Set” status.

At this time, it is unknown how long the “Go” evacuations will remain in place.