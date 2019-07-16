News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Pipeline Extension Granted

July 16
09:35 2019
Lake Powell Pipeline logoThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given the state of Utah a 30-day extension to submit plans and documentation associated with the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline.
The Corps wants 13 points addressed before it continues with the permitting process.
Garnering the most attention is the concern about invasive quagga mussels being transported through the pipeline to bodies of water west of Lake Powell.
The Corps also wants information about how thoroughly pipeline alternatives have been studied, how impacts on wildlife, ecosystems, and waterways along the 140-mile route will be minimized, and whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has done due diligence on the project.
Utah will have until mid-August to provide the information.
The pipeline is being designed to transport 77 million gallons of water a day to 13 communities.

