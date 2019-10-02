Pipeline Approval Process Dramatically Changed

The timeline for the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline has taken a dramatic leap forward with a switch in the federal agency overseeing the permitting process.

The State of Utah is following the recommendation of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and invoking an exemption created last year by Congress. The exemption removes the necessity of FERC approval of the project.

No FERC license is required if hydroelectric facilities along the pipeline will generate less than 40 megawatts of power.

Utah recently changed the pipeline profile to conform to the exemption and has withdrawn its FERC licensing application and asked the Department of Interior to take over permitting and environmental reviews.

Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Ron Thompson says taking the exemption was a “no-brainer.” He also points out that all that is being done is “changing the lead on the project.”