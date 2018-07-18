Lake Powell Life Newscast State, regional and local news and sports stories from Lake Powell Life News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe5F_Ivp5d4 [...]

Pipeline and Utility Corridor Conflict The public has until Monday to comment on management inconsistencies between the route for the [...]

Feds Proposing Dramatic Increase in Coal Mining Eight times the current level of coal mining near Bryce Canyon National Park is being [...]

Navajo President Encourages Storytellers Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye thinks many in the tribe are natural storytellers so he [...]