Pipeline and Utility Corridor Conflict
July 18
11:37 2018
The public has until Monday to comment on management inconsistencies between the route for the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline and a utility corridor on the Arizona Strip. The route traverses 1.5 miles of the Kanab Creek area that has been designated of critical environmental concern. The Bureau of Land Management is accepting comment on its proposal to amend the Strip resource management plan. The pipeline will deliver over 82,000 acre feet of lake water to Washington County and 4,000 acre feet to Kane County. A public scoping meeting is set for Thursday in Fredonia.