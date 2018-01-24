News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

PINK OUT!
January 24
09:53 2018
Lake Powell Life News stopped by the high school gym just in time to see the Page High School boys basketball team getting their new shirts for Thursday’s Pink Out game night against Winslow High School.

Both boys and girls teams will be decked out in Pink, Black and White to raise awareness and support Cancer Research. Hear the live broadcast of both games with the play by play from LPL’s Matthew Arnett beginning with the pregame at 5:50pm- girls tip-off at 6pm, boys at 7:30pm on 98-3 and 1340 The Bandit…

Be sure to wear pink if you plan to attend the event!  #SandDevilStrong

See more Sand Devil photos and fun videos at Lake Powell Life News on Facebook.

Varsity Boys Basketball PINK OUT shirt will be worn for Thursday’s game in support of Cancer Research

Varsity boys striking a pose with their PINK OUT shirts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sand Devil Basketball getting their special shirts for PINK OUT night Tuesday before practice

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

