Pine Hollow Fire; Things are Improving

Pine Hollow Fire Facts

August 4, 2020

Summary:

We are beginning to see decreased fire activity due to the excellent progress and hard work by the resources assigned to the fire. Crews will continue to improve the line around the fire perimeter.

Crews are preparing plans to repair areas impacted by suppression activities. Using a masticator, roads along the west side have been improved to act as a fire break.

In the Coyote Springs Area resources will patrol and put out hotspots to ensure the fire is out. Because of the decreased activity in some areas of the fire resources will begin to de-mobilize and return to their home units or be assigned to other fires.

Closure Order:

A temporary emergency public land area closure went into effect August 2, 2020 at 8:00am.Please do not go into the closure area for your safety as well as firefighting resources.

North of UT/AZ state line: All BLM public lands between Johnson Wash and House Rock Valley Road (BLM 1065) House Rock Valley Road is closed as well



South of UT/AZ state line : BLM Road 1026 to Hwy 89A

:

BLM Road 1024 to Winter Road (BLM Road 1025) Winter Road (BLM Road 1025) from BLM Road 1026 east to House Rock Valley Road (BLM Road 1065)



Arizona Scenic Trail from the Stateline campground south to the Kaibab National Forest boundary



Fire Size/Containment:11,373 acres and 58% contained

Location:20 miles east of Kanab

Ownership: BLM Arizona Strip and Paria River Districts

Fire Behavior:Smoldering, Creeping

Cause:Natural, lightning

Structures Threatened:1 House and 4 Outbuildings

Closures:Managers are asking the public’s assistance by avoiding all travel on the following roads: House Rock Valley Road (BLM 1065) from Hwy 89 to Hwy 89A, Winter Road, and FS 248. Stateline Campground is closed to the public. All access to The Wave and other popular hikes from House Rock Valley Road is temporarily suspended.

Fuels/Terrain:Grass, brush, woodlands

Resources Assigned:9 Engines, 4dozers, 15water tenders, 3masticators, 1 Type 1 helicopter, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 1Type 3 helicopter, 5 crews.

Injuries:2