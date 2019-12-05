Pile Burn Season Begins On the North Kaibab Ranger District

PILE BURN SEASON ARRIVES ON NORTH KAIBAB RANGER DISTRICT

FREDONIA, ARIZ. — With the arrival of significant

precipitation to the Kaibab Plateau, fire managers on the North Kaibab

Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest plan to conduct pile burn

operations starting tomorrow and continuing periodically throughout the

winter as conditions and staffing allow. The piles are the result of

mechanical thinning projects designed to help forest restoration

efforts and the goal of burning them is to further reduce fuels that

could feed high-intensity wildfire.

Beginning Nov. 21, fire managers planned to burn a total

of about 96 acres of machine piles in the Jacob Ryan West project area

which is approximately 3 miles west of Jacob Lake and 2 miles south of

Highway 89A off Forest Road 461A. Smoke impacts are expected to be

minimal and highly localized to the immediate area. No road or trail

closures are expected. However, in the interest of safety, visitors are

always reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of

prescribed fires, as firefighters, fire-related traffic, and smoke may

all be present.

GENERAL INFORMATION

As winter weather conditions continue across the Kaibab Plateau, fire

managers will continue to seek opportunities to burn piles throughout

the North Kaibab Ranger District. Additional information will be

provided as specific prescribed fire locations are scheduled.

The Kaibab National Forest is part of a fire-adapted ecosystem and is

dependent on fire to play a natural role in maintaining forest health.

Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels resulting from

previous forest restoration projects and improving overall forest health

and resiliency.

The public can view approved prescribed fire projects for any given day

on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at

https://smoke.azdeq.gov/ [1]. Prescribed fires on the Kaibab National

Forest begins with the forest’s designator “KNF.” To learn more about

smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness [2].

Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided

regularly throughout the year. Additional information can also be

obtained through the following sources

· Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab