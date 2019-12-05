Pile Burn Season Begins On the North Kaibab Ranger District
PILE BURN SEASON ARRIVES ON NORTH KAIBAB RANGER DISTRICT
FREDONIA, ARIZ. — With the arrival of significant
precipitation to the Kaibab Plateau, fire managers on the North Kaibab
Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest plan to conduct pile burn
operations starting tomorrow and continuing periodically throughout the
winter as conditions and staffing allow. The piles are the result of
mechanical thinning projects designed to help forest restoration
efforts and the goal of burning them is to further reduce fuels that
could feed high-intensity wildfire.
Beginning Nov. 21, fire managers planned to burn a total
of about 96 acres of machine piles in the Jacob Ryan West project area
which is approximately 3 miles west of Jacob Lake and 2 miles south of
Highway 89A off Forest Road 461A. Smoke impacts are expected to be
minimal and highly localized to the immediate area. No road or trail
closures are expected. However, in the interest of safety, visitors are
always reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of
prescribed fires, as firefighters, fire-related traffic, and smoke may
all be present.
GENERAL INFORMATION
As winter weather conditions continue across the Kaibab Plateau, fire
managers will continue to seek opportunities to burn piles throughout
the North Kaibab Ranger District. Additional information will be
provided as specific prescribed fire locations are scheduled.
The Kaibab National Forest is part of a fire-adapted ecosystem and is
dependent on fire to play a natural role in maintaining forest health.
Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels resulting from
previous forest restoration projects and improving overall forest health
and resiliency.
The public can view approved prescribed fire projects for any given day
on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at
https://smoke.azdeq.gov/ [1]. Prescribed fires on the Kaibab National
Forest begins with the forest’s designator “KNF.” To learn more about
smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness [2].
Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided
regularly throughout the year. Additional information can also be
obtained through the following sources
· Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab