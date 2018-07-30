Piestewa to be Enshrined

The first class in the National Native American Hall of Fame will be inducted in October and will include Arizona’s Lori Piestewa.

Piestewa is one of 12 original inductees, which also includes Olympian Jim Thorpe, Cherokee chief Wilma Mankiller and Chickasaw astronaut John Herrington.

There are many halls of fame for various groups, but something seemed missing, according to James Parker Shield, chief executive for the National Native American Hall of Fame.

“But there’s no hall of fame for Native Americans, and I think that there should be,” Shield said.

Shield said he pushed to make the hall as inclusive as possible. That started with a voting process in May encouraging Native Americans to weigh in on who, among 30 people nominated by the hall’s board, should make the finals.

“We didn’t want an overrepresentation of any one particular tribe,” said Shield, who wanted to avoid a “popularity contest.”

He and board members chose the inaugural group based on leadership, legacy, mentorship and sacrifice. The honorees represent 10 tribes in eight categories, such as science, athletics and advocacy. Six are women.

Piestewa, a member of the Hopi Tribe, was the first Native American woman killed in combat as a member of the U.S Army. She was 23 when she was killed during the Iraq War.

Piestewa Peak and the Piestewa Freeway were renamed in her honor. Shield said family members from Tuba City, Piestewa’s hometown, are expected to attend the Oct. 13 ceremony at Phoenix’s Indian Steele Park.

Thorpe (Sac and Fox) was once considered the greatest athlete in the world, winning both the decathlon and pentathlon during the 1912 Olympics. He was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal.

After it was discovered that he had played several semi-professional baseball games, his medals were taken away. They were later restored long after Thorpe’s death.

Thorpe is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and played professional baseball with the New York Giants.

Houser (Apache) is considered one of the greatest Modernist sculptors of the 20th century.

Other inductees will include authors M. Scott Momaday (Kiowa) and Vine Deloria (Sioux), Maria Tallchief (Osage), the first Native American woman to attain the title of “prima ballerina, activist Elouise Cobell (Blackfeet), Dr. Lionel Bourdeaux, (Sioux), a long-time educator and was the first president of Sinte Gleska College on the Rosebud Reservation, LaDonna Harris (Comanche), the president of Americans for Indian Opportunity, a nonprofit focused on furthering the rights of indigenous people and Billy Mills, who won an Olympic gold medal in the 10,000 meter run in 1964. He was the first person from the Western Hemisphere to do so.