PHS Track and Field Host Lake Powell Invitational

April 01
11:00 2019
Sand Devils boys and girls track and field closed out the one day event at the Lake Powell Invitational with multiple first place finishers. With just four more outdoor track meets this season until the region meets, the Sand Devils needed a big weekend.

Schools participating in the Lake Powell Invitational this weekend: Monument Valley, Tuba City, Grand Canyon, Shanto and Fredonia. Page took the most top spots in the one-day event.

Girls and Boys Lake Powell Invitational results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

