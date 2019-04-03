PHS Donkey Basketball a Kickin’ Success!

The Page High School Student Council held a donkey basketball game Tuesday night which pitted students against teachers, and members of the community. One of the teams was headed by Page Mayor, and PHS alum, Levi Tappan.

Mayor Tappan said he jumped at the chance to be part of the donkey basketball game. “It was a good cause to raise funds for student council. I was happy to be involved.”

The event raised funds for next year’s PHS student council. They’ll use the money to pay for a leadership training academy, which they’ll attend this summer, as well as pay for Homecoming 2019.

One of the participants was Jerod Viers, who teaches at Desert View Intermediate School.

“It was a lot harder than it looks,” he said. “I was sweating by the time it was through.”

PHS Student Body President, Kameron Curley, said student council got the idea from rival Monument Valley High School which has held donkey basketball games for years.

Article/Photos courtesy of S. Law, Page Unified School District

This slideshow requires JavaScript.