Lake Powell News

PHS Among Best AZ High Schools for Athletes

May 21
09:14 2018
Congratulations going out to Page Sand Devils for making the top 39 Best High Schools in Arizona for Athletes. The website Niche.com, which provides analysis of K-12 schools across the country, compiled the list using criteria such as parent and student surveys on sports at each school the total number of students enrolled, the number of interscholastic sports offered, a measure of male and female students participating in a sport. A  total of 39 Arizona high schools earned at least an A-minus rating in the sports category and our Sand Devils made that list for a total of 14 sports offered in the district. Way to go Sand Devils!

