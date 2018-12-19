Phone Scam Poses As Person You Know
PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS FROM SCAMMERS
More versions of rampant scamming techniques – This just happened this week in Page, AZ (some information has been blurred and we added yellow highlights to help explain)
Person spoofs the name or phone number of someone you know so it looks like the call or text is your friend or acquaintance.
Scammer has gathered some personal information about you and / or that person to make the contact seem “believable”
Scammer asks for you to purchase a gift card and likely will get you to call and give them the numbers or text a photo of the card numbers – DON’T DO IT!! They only need the numbers on the card / receipt to be able to use it, they don’t actually need the physical card.
ANOTHER REASON WHY IT’S REALLY IMPORTANT TO PROTECT YOUR PHONES (BE CAREFUL ABOUT THE APPS YOU DOWNLOAD AND THE ADMIN RIGHTS YOU GIVE THOSE APPS) AND COMPUTERS (USE MALWARE AND ANTIVIRUS PROGRAMS), AND DON’T SHARE YOUR PRIVATE INFORMATION ONLINE (E.G., FACEBOOK, ETC.)
Listen to the Lake Powell Life News interview with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Black about this scam.