Phoenix Suns To The H.O.F.

With the NBA preseason just three weeks away the Phoenix Suns adding some key areas to try and make it a better year them last season. Last week the suns added for F Ryan Anderson and G De’Anthony Melton and sending G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss to Houston according to Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook the suns are projected to win 28 games in the 82 game season. Suns are not the worst team in the NBA but, the Suns are the youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 24 years and 9 months.

Some exciting news coming in from the NBA headquarters three ex Sun players will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts on Friday night including Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash.

Phoenix Suns start their preseason on October 1 against Sacramento Kings.