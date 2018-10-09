Phoenix Suns Shake Up Front Office

Just days before the 2019 NBA season kicks off the Phoenix Suns shake up the front office. Yesterday morning Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver relieved GM Ryan McDonough of his duties as general manager of the Suns organization. McDonough has been the general manager for the Suns since 2013. Suns are entering a season in which they had the top overall pick in the draft without the GM that made the choice on drafting Deandre Ayton. Just hours after the Phoenix Suns players heard the news of the firing of General Manager McDonough the Suns were to face the defending back to back NBA Champions the Golden State Warriors. The Phoenix Suns enter the game against the Golden State Warriors averaging ninety-seven points per game in the preseason play.

The Suns didn’t waste any time getting a jump on the Warriors last night at Oracle Arena. Scoring forty points in the first quarter and taking an eight-point lead the Suns continued with the hot shooting from the perimeter. Suns had three starters in last night’s game average in double digits. Ryan Anderson and Deandre Ayton both led all Suns players with eighteen points. The Suns were 14/33 from deep for the night. Golden State didn’t dress most of their roster last night Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry was the only two regular season to play last night against the Suns. Suns preseason finale is tomorrow night against Portland. Suns open the season next Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks at Home.