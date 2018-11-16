Phoenix Suns Look To Put Together A Win Streak Together

With a young team and a first year head coach the Phoenix Suns are going through the growing pains it takes to build a championship contending team. If you are waiting for a championship contending team and you want it now you might not get it right away.

With first year head Coach Igor Kokoskov the Suns have not set starting rotation with a young roster you need to find the nick and cramps out by playing the young talent. The Suns organization has been on a roller coaster since the firing of general Manager Ryan McDonough days before the season started.

Coach Igor has worked in different starting rotations since the injury that sideline Devin Booker for three games, which gave Igor a chance to work in the young talent on the bench.

Suns returned home on Tuesday to face San Antonio Spurs. Suns were looking to snap a four game losing streak in which the Suns lost by an average of sixteen points on the four game losing streak. Igor’s starting rotation had a different look at Talking Stick Arena on Tuesday.

The starting rotation majority of the season looked like this Trevor Ariza, T.J Warren, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Isiah Cannon. On Tuesday Igor started rookie Mikal Bridges for Ariza. Bridges in his rookie year has averaged 7.5 points per game. Against the Spurs on Tuesday Bridges played twenty-five minutes contributed eight points on offense. The question comes in after the Phoenix Suns defeat the Spurs by twenty points is Bridges presents in the forward position the chemistry the suns have been trying to find this season.

On the eve of the rematch against western conference opponent Oklahoma City Thunder. Will Ariza miss Saturdays Thunder game or will Igor go ahead and start Bridges at the forward position. Suns lost to the Thunder on the road last Monday 118-101. Coming off the bench in that game Bridges contributed thirteen points on twenty-five minutes of action. Suns young talent looks to put their first winning streak together as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night @ 7 pm.