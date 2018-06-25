Phoenix Suns Inks deal With Okobo

Page-The Phoenix Suns didn’t waste any time after the Draft last Thursday. On Friday the suns reached an agreement with Elie Okobo combo guard to a four-year, $6 million rookie contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The first two years of the contact is guaranteed with a team option on year three and four.

Okobo is coming from France in which he averaged 13.8 points per game with 4.7 assist. With the addition of Okobo the suns can decide on if they will renew the contract of 2nd year Player Tyler Ulis. Ulis was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Kentucky. In the two season Ulis has appeared in 132 games for the Suns averaging 7.6 ppg.

Summer league kicks off next Friday July 6th in Las Vegas. The Phoenix Sun are in the search of a point guard and will be looking among all teams in the summer league. The Suns brought in University Of Arizona Center Dusan Ristic to work alongside #1 overall pick –Deandre Ayton in the summer League. In Ristic time playing with Ayton he averaged career-highs in points (12.2) and rebounds (6.9). In the Las Vegas summer league it will be interesting to see what the two 7 footer can do for the Suns.