Phoenix Suns Gaining Momentum to End 2018

The Phoenix Suns season started on the wrong foot dropping 24 of the first 28 games. Suns at 4-24 after the first month in a half of play were the worst team in the NBA and were looking to be a top team to land the number one pick in the draft in 2019 again. It has only happened five times since 1950 that a team has had the number one pick in the draft in back-to-back years, most recently was Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 and 2017. Coming into the 2018-2019 season the Suns, had one of the best drafts with four total picks and three first-round draft picks after finishing 21-61 last season.

Since losing Trevor Ariza in a trade with Washington, the Suns are 4-2 one of those losses coming to Washington in a triple overtime game 149-146. On the trade, the Wizards send Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre to the Suns. Rivers was released the following say. In four games played for the Suns Oubre is averaging 15 points. Oubre makes his debut in Phoenix tomorrow against Oklahoma City Thunder.

With three games remaining in the calendar year 2018 the Suns can finish with an 8-8 record in the month of December. The remaining games for the suns are home game against Oklahoma City, Denver and Golden State. With a 9-26 record, the Suns are tied with Atlanta, Chicago, and New York for the second-worst record in the NBA behind the 8-27 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next up Oklahoma City on Friday 7:00 pm.