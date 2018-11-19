Phoenix Suns Continue to Struggle

The Phoenix Suns fall to 3-8 on the season on a 110-100 loss to the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night from Talking Stick Arena.

Phoenix Suns come into the game against the Thunder off of a twenty point route of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Saturday’s game was the second meeting between the Suns and the Thunder in two weeks in the last session in Oklahoma the Suns shot 44% from the field in the 117-110 loss. Both Russell Westbrook and Paul George dropped 23 points each in the win.

Saturday night the only difference was the absence of Westbrook. The Thunder are winners of 9 of 10 games. Westbrook is out with a sore left ankle is listed as day to day. The absence did stop the Thunder from continuing their winning streak defeating the Suns on their home court 110-100. The Thunder pulled together as a team to fill the lack of Westbrook Steven Adams scored 26 points. In the first meeting, Adams didn’t play on Saturday night Adams shot 66% to record a double-double on the evening. Paul George added 32 points to lead all players on the evening.

Phoenix Suns T.J Warren had a game-high with 23 points with DeAndre Ayton adding 21 points on 52% shooting. Suns PG Devin Booker didn’t have a good night only hitting 3/8 from deep and shooting 31% from the field Booker finished with 16 points. Suns drop their eighth game in the last ten are looking to get a winning streak rolling tonight in Philadelphia.