Phoenix Sky Harbor to Require Masks

Citing the health and safety of customers as top priority, effective June 1, 2020 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will require all employees and members of the public entering public airport facilities, including the terminals, the Rental Car Center, the PHX Sky Train®, and Airport buses to wear a face covering. In concert with major airlines, the TSA, airports across the country including Seattle, Denver, LAX, New York’s JFK, Boston Logan, Miami, and even companies such as Uber, everyone in public airport facilities will be required to cover their noses and mouths.

Travelers, employees, and those visiting the airport should bring their own face covering to wear throughout the airport. Several airport stores are currently selling masks, with more stores to offer additional options soon.

The face-covering does not have to be commercially purchased. It can be a homemade cloth mask, or bandana – as long as the requirement is met to cover the nose and mouth. The CDC has instructions on how to create and wear a cloth face covering.

Exceptions to this requirement include:

Children two years of age or younger

Any child age 12 years or less unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings, or any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering

Any individual who is hearing impaired and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication, or it is necessary for communicating with an individual using facial and mouth movements to share information

Individuals consuming food or beverages

Individuals who are unable to wear a face-covering due to a documented medical condition

When necessary for identification verification purposes

When necessary for taking photographs for Aviation Credentialing/Security Badging purposes

Sky Harbor will continue to maintain a thorough 24-hour cleaning schedule. The number of times per day high-touch areas are sanitized was increased at the onset of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, and these vigilant sanitation efforts will remain in place.

Many additional precautions have been implemented in airport facilities including distance markers, hand sanitizing dispensers, limiting the number of riders on buses and sky train, and reconfigured restaurant seating.

What can you do as a traveler?

Give yourself extra time.

Practice physical distancing at all times.

Wash your hands frequently.

Use a mobile boarding pass.

Check your airline’s website for their policies for travel.

Flying

Should a flight crew have reason to believe that a passenger on board may have the Coronavirus, they will call ahead to ensure that paramedics and health department officials respond accordingly.

If you have flown recently and been diagnosed with the virus, protocol is for your health department to notify your airline and airport so that other passengers can be advised.

For more information, please visit the website of Sky Harbor Airport: https://www.skyharbor.com/