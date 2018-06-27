Phoenix Mercury Win in New York

Page- The Phoenix Mercurys impressive eight game win came to an end last Friday dropping two consecutive games against Minnesota and Chicago. On Tuesday the Mercury continued their road trip into New York to face the Liberty. With a 15-2 run to start the game, the Mercury caught themselves in a familiar place ahead of their opponents.

After the 1st quarter, the Mercury were ahead of the Liberty 30-16. The 2nd Quarter belonged to the Liberty outscoring the Mercury 21-14. The Mercury held a seven-point lead at the break. The closes the liberty got to the Mercury was 47-42 at the 8:57 mark in the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter belonged to the Liberty outscoring the Mercury 21-16.

With both teams winning two quarter each the Mercury handed the Liberty their third consecutive loss of the season defeating the liberty 83-69 and improving to 11-5 on the season. Diana Tauras lead the way for the Mercury in a fashionable way hitting 7 three-pointers and collecting a total of 27 points. Next up for the Mercury is Friday in Indiana against the Fever. Mercury returns home on July 5th for Native American Basketball Invitational game against Connecticut Sun.

