News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage

Phoenix Mercury Win in New York

Phoenix Mercury Win in New York
June 27
10:52 2018
Print This Article

Page- The Phoenix Mercurys impressive eight game win came to an end last Friday dropping two consecutive games against Minnesota and Chicago. On Tuesday the Mercury continued their road trip into New York to face the Liberty. With a 15-2 run to start the game, the Mercury caught themselves in a familiar place ahead of their opponents.

After the 1st quarter, the Mercury were ahead of the Liberty 30-16. The 2nd Quarter belonged to the Liberty outscoring the Mercury 21-14. The Mercury held a seven-point lead at the break. The closes the liberty got to the Mercury was 47-42 at the 8:57 mark in the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter belonged to the Liberty outscoring the Mercury 21-16.

With both teams winning two quarter each the Mercury handed the Liberty their third consecutive loss of the season defeating the liberty 83-69 and improving to 11-5 on the season. Diana Tauras lead the way for the Mercury in a fashionable way hitting 7 three-pointers and collecting a total of 27 points. Next up for the Mercury is Friday in Indiana against the Fever. Mercury returns home on July 5th for Native American Basketball Invitational game against Connecticut Sun.

Tags
new yorkPhoenix Mercury Liberty WNBA Tauras NABI SUN

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.