Phoenix Mercury Take Care of Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury showed last night why they should be in the WNBA playoffs with the 18 point blowout win over the 8th seeded Dallas Wings. The Mercury are in the playoffs for the tenth time in the last thirteen seasons. Last night game was held on a neutral court in Tempe on the campus of Arizona State University due to a scheduling conflict with Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Mercury and Wings have played each other three times this season in which the Mercury were winners of two of the three.

In the first haft of last night’s game the Mercury and Wings traded baskets pretty much the entire first haft. Battling at both the offensive and defensive side of the ball the Mercury could never extend their lead on the Wings. The Wings in the first haft were lead by Skylar Diggins-Smith with 17 points. The Mercury was led by Diana Taurasi with 13 points. With 8.9 on the clock before the haft Diana Taurasi hit a deep 26 foot three pointer to put the Mercury up at the break 53-49. The Mercury’s biggest lead in the first haft last night was seven 48-41.

With hot shooting from the Mercury starting five in the third quarter caught the Wings offense slipping. The Mercury in the third quarter shot 5-9 from deep and outscored the Wings 26-15. Headed to the fourth quarter the Mercury were well on their way to a first round playoff win with a commanding lead over the Wings 79-64.

Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello elected to rest the 9 time WNBA All Star point guard Diana Taurasi at the start of the fourth quarter. With four minute to go in the game Brondello put Taurasi back into the game to give Stephanie Talbot a needed break. Taurasi first possession of the ball, Taurasi hit a 26 foot three pointer to extend the Mercury lead to 93-75. Taurasi finished the game with 26 points shooting 53.3 % from the field and making 6/12 three pointers. The Mercury was led by Dewanna Bonner 29 points shooting 63.2 % from the fields and making 4/7 from three. Mercury will face the Connecticut Suns on Thursday at 5:30 pm.