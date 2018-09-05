Phoenix Mercury Season Comes To A Close.

Phoenix Mercury 2018 WNBA season came to a close last night as they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Storm 94-84. The Mercury had a great finish to a season that was highlighted by many ups and downs along with injuries. In the final game of the season last night the Mercury were led by five time All Star Brittney Griner with 21 points 9 rebounds. Mercury finishes the season with a 20-14 record and second place in the Western Conference.

DeWanna Bonner in her ninth season with the Mercury put up some remarkable career numbers. Bonner midway through the season switched to the power forward position for the Mercury. Bonner led the Mercury in scoring in 2018 with a career-high 24.0 points. This is the second time in her career with the mercury that she led the team in scoring. Just one season ago Bonner career was in limbo with the birth of her twin girls which caused her to miss the entire 2017 season with the Mercury In 2012 she was named the first Mercury Player other than Diana Taurasi to lead the Mercury in scoring.

The Phoenix Mercury will return to the court for the 2019 season in early May.