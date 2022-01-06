Phoenix Man Using Car-Sharing Service Unwittingly Part of Human Smuggling Incident

A Phoenix area man accidentally became part of a human smuggling investigation after renting his car to an unknown person via a service called “Turo”. Turo is self-described as “the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it.” People can use the service to make money by renting out their car, or find a rental car for themselves.

Phoenix man Ahmad Abdallah had been using Turo to rent his SUV for a few months when he had an unusual rental. According to Abdallah, quote, “I give her the car, but I have a bad feeling, so I’m tracking the car via Lojack. She starts going to Tucson, past Tucson to Nogales. I told her if this car crosses the border, I’m going to report it stolen. She says, ‘no, I’m just picking up my sister.’” Abdallah says the driver went more than 60 miles out of the way before getting back on the I-10. He then called DPS, who was able to pull the vehicle over. They discovered six undocumented immigrants in Abdallah’s vehicle, causing it to be seized as part of the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Turo released the following statement regarding the incident: When we learned that one of our Arizona host’s vehicles was involved in a trust and safety incident, our team took immediate action to support him, including working with local law enforcement, covering costs related to the incident, and suspending the guest’s account. Turo takes trust and safety very seriously and has strong protections in place to support our community. We conduct certain trust and safety screening processes to flag and investigate suspicious activities and in an attempt to prevent guests with certain criminal backgrounds from accessing our services.