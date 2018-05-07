News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Phoenix Man Falls To Death at Horseshoe Bend

May 07
10:45 2018
Certainly one of the downfalls of Horseshoe Bend being such a popular destination is the amount of visitors at the park daily, the more you get up there along the rim the more unpredictable the condition can be as far as safety is concerned. Yesterday afternoon the unthinkable happened as a man witnessed his brother fall off the edge. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Horseshoe Bend after the National Park Service notified them of the fall. The Dept of Public Safety helicopter located the body of 33 year old Zachary Wallace of Phoenix. NPS Rangers and Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies accessed the deceased from the river side and hauled it back to the rim, in order to transport it to the medical examiner’s office in Flagstaff. No foul play is suspected at this time.

 

