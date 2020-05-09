Phased Reopening Continues at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Re-openings Continue to be Phased-in at GCNRA

News Release Date: May 7, 2020

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 8, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

All boats will be allowed to launch at the Lake Powell main launch ramps at Bullfrog and Wahweap for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Public rest rooms on those launch ramps will also be open the same dates.

The Wahweap Swim Beach public restroom will reopen Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The public restroom at Dangling Rope will reopen Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Beginning May 8, Glen Canyon’s concessionaire (Aramark) will reopen access to:

Motorized and non-motorized small watercraft rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog, for day use only, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Wahweap Marina Store and Sinclair gas and retail.

Takeout food from the Wahweap Grille will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Wahweap RV Park and Campground (including laundry and shower facilities) and the Campground Store.

Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

Lake Powell Main Public Launch Ramps at Bullfrog and Wahweap will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

Lake Powell Halls Crossing launch ramp will reopen to all boats Friday, Saturday, Sunday for day use only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wahweap District’s Swim Beach public restroom will be open 7 days a week.

Bullfrog Picnic Area Public Restrooms 7 days per week.

Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon’s concessionaire (Aramark) will reopen access to:

Motorized and non-motorized small watercraft rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog 7 days per week.

Houseboat rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog Marinas.

Beginning May 20, Glen Canyon’s concessionaire at Hite (Ticaboo Investment Holdings) will reopen access to:

The Hite RV and Campground and Outpost Store will resume operations.

Beginning May 21, Glen Canyon’s concessionaire (Aramark) will reopen access to:

Halls Crossing: Halls Crossing RV Park and Campground, Marina Store and Village Store, Laundry and Showers.

Bullfrog: Defiance House Lodge and Gift Shop, Anasazi Restaurant, Boat Rentals Boat and Go Store and Bullfrog Dock and Stock.

Wahweap: Lodging, the Rainbow Room Restaurant, the Wind Café, Driftwood To Go/Drinks, Driftwood Pool and Escalante Pool at Lake Powell Resort.

Wahweap: Wahweap Grille will begin offering limited indoor seating, in addition to takeout.

Wahweap: Wahweap Dock and Stock.

Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will reopen 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

The following primitive campgrounds will be reopened for overnight use: Lone Rock (located between Greenehaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah); and Stanton Creek (located near Bullfrog).

The following day use areas will be reopened: the Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area (both located near Page, Arizona); Farley Canyon (located near Bullfrog, Utah); and North Wash (located near Hite, Utah).

The State Line Launch Ramp located in the Wahweap District near Page, Arizona will be reopened, 7 days a week.

The Lees Ferry Ramp restroom will be reopened, 7 days a week.

Wahweap Picnic Area restrooms will reopen, 7 days a week.

In addition, entry fees are waived, and the following spaces continue to be available:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Many concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “We are pleased to be able to begin increasing access and resuming operations throughout the recreation area for our communities and visitors. Though we are unable to simply resume to what was normal last year, we will soon get to a sustainable new normal which allows Glen Canyon to continue to be a world class recreation destination. Our plans do require everyone’s assistance and rely heavily on our trust that the public will follow CDC guidelines and act responsibly toward all visitors. I especially want to extend our thanks to all of our partners and leaders in the area who we continue to work with and who have come together to help us make tough decisions in response to the pandemic.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.